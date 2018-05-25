Hugh Grant, 57, Marries Longtime Girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39, After 6 Years Of Dating

Congrats are in order! Beloved Brit Hugh Grant has tied the knot with the mother of 3 of his children, Anna Eberstein! Here’s the scoop on their wedding!

OMG! Hugh Grant and his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein , 39, were married on Friday, May 25, according to People. The low-key ceremony took place at the Chelsea Register Office in London. The couple has 3 children together on top of 2 he has from a previous relationship. The 57-year-old Love Actually star was spotted exiting the office while wearing a blue suit and a blue tie. As for Anna, she kept things fairly casual in a white mini-skirt and a light-blue blouse. This was definitely a more laid-back English ceremony than the one held last weekend! Head here to see photos of the wedding party!

Word of this wedding first broke on May 21, when their wedding banns, a public notice displayed in the register’s office, found its way into several British newspapers. Hugh and Anna have been linked since around 2012 when she gave birth to their eldest child John Mungo, 5. They also have a 2-year-old named daughter. And their youngest arrived just this spring but no details on him/her have been released.

This wedding is particular shocking considering Hugh’s own willingness in the past to admit that he sees marriage as “unromantic.” “Do I think humans are meant to be in 40-year-long faithful relationships?” he told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in 2016. “No, No, No. Whoever said they were?”

But it’s possible parenthood changed his mind about marriage. Elizabeth Hurley, who has remained Hugh’s good friend after their 13-year romance ended in 2000, was actually the one to reveal that he had another child recently. “He had another one last week. He has five,” the actress said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on March 9. “He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He’s an enchanting dad—really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.” Glad to hear it! Congrats, Hugh and Anna!