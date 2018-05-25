Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Harvey Weinstein Surrenders To Police In NYC & Is Awaiting Official Charges

harvey weinstein
REX/Shutterstock
Justin Reeves, Harvey Weinstein and Georgina ChapmanMagic Bus Cocktail Party, New York, USA - 09 May 2017Georgina Chapman to host Cocktail party for Magic Bus
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2017
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Executive Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2017
Us Producer Harvey Weinstein (l) and His Wife Georgina Chapman (r) Arrive For the Screening of 'Hands of Stone' During the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes France 16 May 2016 the Movie is Presented out of Competition at the Festival Which Runs From 11 to 22 May France CannesFrance Cannes Film Festival 2016 - May 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein officially turned himself into police on May 25. He is expected to face various criminal charges.

Harvey Weinstein, 66, turned himself in to police in New York City related to sexual misconduct charges on May 25. He exited a black SUV at the precinct around 7:30 a.m. From there, he’ll head to Manhatthan Criminal Court, where he’ll formally be presented with his charges after model Lucia Evans told investigators that Weinstein allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

Over sixty other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein following reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 from a number of women, including young actresses with whom he worked, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Uma Thurman. Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault, harassment, an other forms of sexual misconduct. He has “unequivocally denied” all accusations, and reportedly sought treatment, according to his rep, though it’s unclear what treatment that means.

Weinstein’s alleged misconduct catalyzed the #MeToo movement and later, Time’s Up, as more and more women (and some men) came forward publicly to share their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault. Weinstein’s arrest and charges come shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation involving the producer. The US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is investigating, in part, whether Weinstein enticed or persuaded women to cross state lines with the intent of committing a sex crime, according to WSJ. This is potentially a federal offense.