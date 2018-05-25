Why Are You Getting So Many Privacy Policy Update Emails? — Everything To Know

If you’ve checked your email lately, you’ve probably been slammed with a barrage of messages from different websites telling you about their privacy policy updates. Here’s why it’s all happening at once!

No, this isn’t just happening to annoy you and fill up your inbox. A European privacy law, called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) , goes into effect today, May 25th. The new law changes the way companies are allowed to use your data and communicate with you. This is a good thing! The GDPR became law in 2016 after being passed by European parliament. It applies to anyone living in an European Union member country, and the legislation makes it harder for companies to collect your data without you knowing what they’re using it for.

So why are you, who presumably lives in the United States, getting these emails? The GDPR affects any company that does business under the EU, so the privacy policy overhaul affects all customers, regardless of where they live. So, this includes sites you probably visit frequently, like Facebook, Twitter, and even Google. If you’re confused, don’t worry. Even tech experts aren’t exactly sure what’s going on! Here’s the gist.

GDPR means companies are required to be more forthcoming about why they’re collecting your data and storing it. People in EU member states (28 in total) must be able to request a record of their data that these companies have taken. And companies are required to tell customers about any hacks or data leaks within three days. If the law had gone into effect any earlier, Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal could have had even more dire consequences for the company.