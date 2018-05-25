Is Donald Trump Jr. Finally Spilling On Alleged Aubrey O’Day Affair? Reportedly Wants Book Deal

Is there another book coming out of the Trump administration? Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly sniffing around a book deal, and it’s possible that the memoir could have some juicy details about his love life!

Get ready for yet another book to come out of the Trump administration. Donald Trump Jr. is allegedly gunning to get a book deal, and he’s already shopping his pitch, according to sources in the publishing industry who spoke to Page Six. Trump Jr. is allegedly repped by top literary agent David Vigliano’s literary firm, AGI Vigliano, which is a good sign that he could score that deal. AGI is behind recent books by a slew of different celebrities, including Rose McGowan, Mike Tyson, Joy Behar, Newt Gingrich, Lil Wayne, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Janet Jackson, and Luann de Lesseps. He’s in good(??) company.

There’s no word on the subject of the book Trump Jr. is allegedly writing, but if it’s a memoir he certainly has a lot of colorful material to work with. In the past two years, since his father campaigned for president and eventually won the presidency, he’s constantly been in the headlines. There’s the meeting with a Russian agent at the Trump Tower in 2016, his dramatic separation and ongoing divorce with wife Vanessa Trump, his reported current relationship with Fox New pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle— oh, and his alleged affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. Part of the reason why he and Vanessa are divorcing is allegedly because he cheated on her with Aubrey multiple times in 2011, when she was contestant on Celebrity Apprentice.

Aubrey described the Trumps’ marriage a “ticking time bomb,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and feels that she didn’t have anything to do with their eventual decision to divorce. There certainly was a lot of drama involved, though. Back in 2011, when Vanessa reportedly discovered her husband’s philandering ways, she allegedly called up Aubrey and put their three kids on the phone to let her know she was hurting an entire family. Whoa!

Honestly, we can’t wait to find out what kind of juicy details Trump Jr. does divulge in his book.