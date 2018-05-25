Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Stars Who’ve Perfected The ‘Thot Squat’ On Instagram

You may not have heard of the ‘thot squat’ but you’ve definitely seen your favorite stars do it all over their Instagram accounts! Kylie Jenner, JLo and more stars have perfected the booty-baring pose.

Nowadays, it seems that the key to having millions of Instagram followers is having a perfect butt. Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Blac Chyna, and more celebs have started showing off their assets by squatting down and turning their booties toward the camera for a perfectly cheeky shot. Peach emojis sometimes included. But apparently there’s a name for this specific pose: the thot squat. We aren’t 100 percent sure how the moniker came about, but it honestly just looks like Galore made it up while commenting on the trend in 2017. Hey, we’ll take it.

But the thot squat isn’t just reserved for showing off on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez did the pose as part of her choreography years before it even hit social media. While performing her aptly named hit song, “Booty” at Fashion Rocks in 2014, the singer squatted down while rocking black stiletto heeled boots to show off her beautiful butt.

While Kylie acts like she’s just showing off her outfit – one of her posts is captioned “ootd” or Outfit Of The Day – other stars make it clear that it’s all about their butt. Bella Thorne and Ariel Winter have done the thot squat while wearing itsy bitsy bikinis on beaches or boats – aka the prime location to show off a bit of bum.

