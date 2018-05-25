Emmy Rossum Just Saved You $1,000 — How She Tried 50 Products To Get The Perfect Curls

Curls can be tricky, especially during the hot and humid summer! But ‘Shameless’ star Emmy Rossum has been on an air-drying MISSION for the perfect curls. See how she became an unexpected beauty editor below!

As the Beauty Director for HollywoodLife.com, I’m not exaggerating when I say I have over a thousand products in my New York City apartment. I love testing and trying and reporting back what works to you! (That’s why we just did the first ever HollywoodLife Beauty Awards!) But I’ll be honest, I can’t try everything. I have stick straight, fine hair, so products made for curls are lost on me. Luckily, Emmy Rossum took things into her own hands to bring YOU the best curly hair regimen for summer!

“Want the answer to perfect curls?” she wrote on Instagram on May 23. “I have tried over 50 products the last month. No joke. My bathroom is a DISASTER,” she explained. “I’ve got a lot of runner up choices which I’ll talk about later but here is my CURRENT daily routine. I love Moroccanoil Moisture Repair shampoo and conditioner. Into absolutely sopping wet hair, apply HydroCurl by HydroHair. Brush or comb thu then scrunch water out with a microfiber towel. Air dry or diffuse – I like the DevaCurl diffuser.” She elaborated: “Wash hair 2x a week max. Condition every day and do the HydroCurl cream. I have a lot of hair — I use ten pumps of the HydroCurl product. I evenly distribute it thru my hair then brush it thru then start to scrunch my curls w my hands. After a few scrunches I use the microfiber towel to get some of the moisture out. Then diffuse or air dry.”

“This is the routine I’m loving. I’ve experimented with clips, upside down drying, curling, scrunching, plopping (disaster), sleeping in braids (looked like I got electrocuted), and every day I wrote down what I did and took pictures so I could figure out what worked and remember it. Hope it works for you.” Emmy is a curly girls savior!