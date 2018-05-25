65 Bikinis, Sunglasses & Sandals You Need Now For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick off for the summer season, and we’ve got all the best summer fashion you need in your closet right now!

From sunglasses to sandals, to bikinis and bags, a new season means we are ready to shop! And Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to do it, since there are a ton of SALES, where you can save up to 80 percent off essentials! We’ve rounded up super colorful bikinis and cover-ups to get you ready for the beach! A ton of stuff on this list is under $50, so you can shop without buyer’s remorse!

I love shopping for designer pieces for less at stores like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls — plus, you can get everything there! Dresses, bathing suits, sunglasses — even makeup! As far as sunglasses, you can’t get more trendy than Kendall + Kylie’s eyewear line, which you can get at Nordstrom. They have a ton of super chic sunglass styles, so you can copy that K-dash look all summer long. I also love sunglasses from Prive Revaux, which has a ton of celeb fans like Jennifer Lopez — their shades are under $30!

Carrie Underwood‘s athleisure line CALIA by Carrie Underwood has a ton of super flattering swimsuits that the star herself wears! Her high-waisted bikini bottoms are SO flattering!

And if you love a pop of color, you can’t go wrong with Lilly Pulitzer! Their boldly printed suits and beach bags will help you stand out in a crowd! So what are you waiting for? See all of our summer fashion picks in the gallery attached above.