‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Reveals What She ‘Needed’ In New Romance After Painful Arie Breakup

In our EXCLUSIVE sit-down with ‘Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin, she opens up about what she was looking for in a man after being dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. Watch here!

“I think the main quality that I kept stressing was honesty and loyalty,” Becca Kufrin tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, regarding her dream man on The Bachelorette. “Just because, in my past relationships, I didn’t always get that.” Of course, the world saw that lack of loyalty and honesty play out on TV in the demise of Becca’s most recent relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr. He proposed to her on the finale of The Bachelor, only to dump her a few weeks later and take back his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. It’s no surprise those would be two of the most important qualities she was looking for when she took the reigns on The Bachelorette!

“I really wanted somebody who was open and not judgmental and just carefree and open to new experiences, to all the other people that they’d be living with,” she adds. “Another thing that’s obviously important to me is…I want to be able to laugh!” Becca wrapped up filming her season of The Bachelorette just a few weeks ago, and recently revealed that it ended very happily for her — she’s engaged! Clearly, she found the man who had all the qualities she was looking for.

Another important quality for Becca is a strong sense of family. “The main things that I wanted to find in a partner is somebody who did want to have kids,” she admits. “Because I want to start a family one day and I would love somebody that wanted to do that same thing. I don’t think i could really end up with somebody who didn’t want to have a family.” She’s also NOT here for anyone who would want her to quit her job and stay at home. “That’s not me,” she admits.

