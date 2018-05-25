A$AP Rocky & Pusha T: Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Albums Released On Same Day

Pusha R dropped his long-awaited ‘DAYTONA’ on the same day that A$AP Rocky released ‘Testing.’ With thee albums going head-to-head, fans got heated while defending their faves! So, who do you like best?

Decisions, decisions. Hip-hop fans were blessed on May 25 with two new major releases. A$AP Rocky, 29, unleashed TESTING, a 15-track album packed to the brim with cameos. This alone would make it a good day for rap aficionados, but then Pusha T, 41, had to go and put out DAYTONA, a Kanye West-produced record that has critics calling it his “best album in years.” Because this is the age of the Internet, where everyone has to immediately pick sides (Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, Old Kanye Vs. New Kanye, etc.), fans immediately started caping for their favorites.

Early reaction seemed to hand Pusha the win, as more Twitter users seemed hyped over DAYTONA than Testing. “i’m about 4 lines into pusha t’s album and it’s already better than rocky’s,” @remiehhcrik, tweeted, while @j_rich__ said, “Pusha T’s album only has 7 songs and is still better than Asap Rocky’s”, a sentiment that was shared by many others. Ouch. “Wow I f*cking love Rocky but Pusha T outshined him,” @Dadvinn said.

However, Rocky had his defenders, who saw his album – which features appearances from Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, French Montana, T.I., Playboi Carti and more – as more of an event than Pusha’s. “Pusha T album good, A$AP Rocky album [three fire emoji]”, @Chemdav214 said, while @SteveF_Baby was blown away from what he heard on A$AP Rocky’s record. “Quick pass through Pusha and a little disappointed. The new Asap rocky tho [mind blown emoji]. “I’m on this Rocky more than that Pusha. I shocked myself” “A$AP Rocky > Pusha T” “Pusha’s Album is cool but Rocky’s is the one that matters”

Kanye, 40, even weighed in on the debate, by showing there wasn’t a debate. Even though he produced Pusha’s album, he gave some major love to Rocky by saying Testing was “fire,” judging by the 17 fire emojis he included in the tweet. He was also very grateful for all the love fans gave DAYTONA (and its $85k cover art.) “Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming. I’m really proud of what we put together,” he tweeted.” “We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving.”