Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone: Why Their Cozy Dinner Date Doesn’t Mean They’re Back Together

Andrew Garfield would love to have Emma Stone back as his girlfriend. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he hopes their recent dinner date could turn their friendship back into romance.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone really were one of the cutest celebrity couples around. The former Amazing Spider- Man co-stars dated on and off for three years before ending things in 2015. But there’s a spark of hope on the horizon for everyone who shipped on their romance as they were spotted having a cozy dinner in New York’s West Village restaurant Dell’anima on May 22. Onlookers told Page Six that the 34-year-old Brit and 29-year-old Oscar winner looked very much like a couple on a date. But we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that while Andrew would love to get Emma back as his girlfriend, she’s only interested in being close pals.

“Andrew would kill to get Emma back, he loves her like crazy and is still kicking himself for losing her. She’s got him in the friend zone though,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Don’t get me wrong they’re super flirty when they’re together. They still have loads of chemistry so I’m not surprised someone mistook them for a couple on their dinner date, but they’re not back together just yet. It’s all Emma’s choice. But if Andrew gets his way that will change, that’s his endgame.”

Emma and Andrew had one of the friendliest breakups ever, and have remained loving and supportive friends since parting ways as a couple. The gorgeous red-head has been quietly dating Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary, since the summer of 2017, while Andrew hasn’t had a serious girlfriend since Emma.

We were totally hoping that they were going to revisit their romance during the 2017 Awards season, as they attended so many awards shows while he was supporting Hacksaw Ridge and Emma was winning everything right and left for La La Land. They were pictured hugging at every event and seemed so happy to see one another again. When she won the Oscar, the camera cut away to Andrew in the audience and you could see the look of love, pride and adoration written all of his face. We should all be so lucky to have someone who looks at us that way.