Morgan Freeman: Everything You Need To Know About The Actor Accused Of Harassment

Morgan Freeman, 80, has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women. A CNN report published on May 24 revealed that eight women are claiming to be victims of the actor’s allegedly inappropriate behavior, while eight more claimed they’ve witnessed various incidents. Below is everything you need to know about Freeman as this story develops:

1. He’s been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Sixteen people spoke to CNN about Freeman claiming that he engaged in what some considered inappropriate behavior, and what others called harassment. Shortly after the report was published, Freeman issued a statement through a rep, which read: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

2. He’s won an Oscar. Out of his five Academy Award nominations, he’s taken home the coveted award once for Best Supporting Actor on Million Dollar Baby. He’s also been nominated for a Golden Globe five different times for the same five films (Million Dollar Baby, Invictus, The Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy, and Street Smart). He won the Golden Glob for Best Actor on Driving Miss Daisy. He also has four Screen Actors Guild nominations and one win for Million Dollar Baby.

3. His deep voice has been leant to many projects. Freeman has served as a narrator and commentator, and has voiced-over various shows, series and programs. His iconic voice has even spawned think pieces and scientific analysis about why people react so positively to it.

4. He’s a beekeeper. He became so concerned about the plight of the honeybee that he decided to turn his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary, starting with 26 hives. “There’s a concerted effort to bring bees back onto the planet … We do not realize that they are the foundation, I think, of the growth of the planet, the vegetation… I have so many flowering things and I have a gardener too,” he explained in 2014 during a press tour for his film Lucy. Because she takes care of the bees too, all she does is figure out, ‘OK, what would they like to have?’, so we’ve got acres and acres of clover, we’re planting stuff like lavender, I’ve got like, maybe 140 magnolia trees, big blossoms.”

5. He’s received the SAG Life Achievement award. He became the 54th recipient of the honor for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment in Aug. 2017.