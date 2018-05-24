Michael Rotondo: 5 Things To Know About Man, 30, Ordered To Move Out Of His Parents’ House By Judge

Thirty-year-old Michael Rotondo was sued by his parents to vacate their house after he refused to leave for eight years! Learn five key facts about the bizarre case, here.

1. He refuses to leave his parents’ home. Despite being 30, Michael Rotondo still lives with his parents — and won’t leave. Michael moved out for a brief time in his early 20s, but moved back in with dear old mom and dad after losing his job. His parents want him out for good, because he’s been there for eight years, never got another job, and doesn’t even do chores. He doesn’t pay rent or contribute to any household expenses. His broken down Volkswagen Passat has never been fixed, but instead just sits on “ramps” in their driveway. It’s gotten to the point that they just want him to move out and grow up.

2. His parents sued him for eviction. A judge at New York’s Onondaga County Supreme Court ruled on May 22 that Michael must leave his parents’ home after Mark and Christina Rotondo sued him. The Rotondos have been trying to get him out of the house since October 2017, according to a series of notes included in the court filing. The first note came from his father on February 2. It read: “After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision.”

On February 13, they presented their son with another note after realizing that he had done nothing that indicated he would be moving out by the deadline two days later. In the note, they granted Michael 30 days notice to move out, or they would begin legal proceedings. Five days later, they offered him $1100 to help him find a new place and offered some advice that would make leaving easier. Some of the advice included:

1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at (redacted). You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant. 2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff. 3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one – you have to work! 4) If you want help finding a place your Mother Michael still didn’t heed the notice, and in a note dated March 5 his parents warned him again of the upcoming March 15 deadline. “So far we have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave. Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded.” The final notice came March 30, five days after their deadline passed. They urged him to get his broken down car off their property, and even offered to help pay for the repairs. When he refused, they filed their lawsuit.

3. His parents won their lawsuit. Judge Donald Greenwood sparred with Michael in court for 30 minutes before ruling in his parents favor. Michael argued that his parents should give him six months to move out, not 30 days. That didn’t fly in court, with Judge Greenwood saying he found the parents’ notice sufficient. It’s unclear if Michael is required to move out immediately, or will have 30 more days. SURREAL: My wild interview with the 30-YEAR-OLD who was just EVICTED from his parents' home by a judge: https://t.co/N3lBLGb347 — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) May 23, 2018

4. He has a son who doesn’t live with him. Michael claims that his parents are allegedly retaliating for not allowing them to see his child before he lost custody in September 2017. It’s unclear how old his son is, but he told The New York Postthat he became a father during the brief time when he didn’t live at home. He also said that he’s currently in a custody battle with his son’s mother, and that his parents’ demands for him to get a job have allegedly threatened his ability to waive court fees