Chelsy Davy: 5 Things To Know About Prince Harry’s Ex Who He Called Before His Wedding

Before there was Meghan Markle, 36, there was Chelsy Davy, 32. Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Harry‘s ex-girlfriend who he shared a tear filled phone call with the week prior to marrying the now-Duchess of Sussex.

1. She dated Prince Harry on-and-off from 2004-2011. Chelsy became the prince’s first official girlfriend after they crossed paths in South Africa in 2004. They were on-and-off for several years afterward. While dating, Chelsy attended royal family events like Harry’s Army pilot graduation in 2010. She was also Harry’s date to his brother, Prince William‘s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. Two months later, he announced that he was “100 percent single” while hanging out in the Live Nation VIP lounge at the Hard Rock Calling concert in Hyde Park, London.

2. Prince Harry called her up before he married Meghan Markle. Ahead of tying the knot with the Suits alum, Harry reportedly gave Chelsy one last ring to discuss how they’ll basically never ever get back together. “It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. The insider added that “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all,” and was “in tears” during the exchange.

3. She attended her ex’s wedding after much debate. The Vanity Fair source also revealed that Chelsy “almost didn’t go” to Harry and Meghan’s royal nuptials. Of course, we now know that she did show up, but wasn’t invited to the more intimate reception later in the evening. “In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party,” the source said. She was in good company though. Harry’s other ex Cressida Bonas was also in attendance at the ceremony, but snubbed from the after-party.

4. Her family owns a large amount of land in Zimbabwe. Her father, Charles Davy, is a Zimbabwean safari farmer and millionaire who reportedly owns about 460 square miles of land in the African country. Chelsy, and her brother Shaun, grew up at their family’s homestead in Zimbabwe.

5. She has a law degree. Chelsy received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Cape Town in 2006. She later earned her law degree from Leeds University in 2009. She began working as a trainee solicitor at London law firm Allen & Overy in Sept. 2011, but quit her position in late 2014. She then studied at the Gemological Institute of America and started a jewelry brand called Aya in July 2016.