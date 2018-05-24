Boba Fett: 5 Things To Know About Character In Newly Announced ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

Another standalone ‘Star Wars’ film is in the works on the bounty hunter Boba Fett! Haven’t heard of him? Don’t worry! We got you covered!

Dying to see Solo: A Star Wars Story this weekend?! You are not alone! And some other news just surfaced that has Star Wars fans losing their minds! A move is in the works surrounding Boba Fett, the fan favorite character featured in the original, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not familiar? Never fear, we’ve got all the must-know info on this intergalactic tough guy!

1) He’s a bounty hunter who worked for Jabba the Hutt. He was first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back when Darth Vader assembled a hoard of guns-for-hire to track down Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Why? Because Vader needed bait to reel in Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), with whom the Emperor had taken a serious interest.

2) His father was Jango Fett, another notorious bounty hunter. In fact, he was the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy. Guess that’s why the Republic chose him as the template for their clone army in Attack of the Clones, the second prequel. However, Jango met his end at the hands of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) during battle, which Boba witnessed. This his vengeance be what the new film explores? It’s not a bad bet!

3) He took Han Solo back to Jabba after he was frozen in carbonite. As Empire Strikes Back drew to it’s explosive conclusion, Han was frozen in carbonite in order to safely travel back to the slug-like gangster on Tatooine. However, when Vader attempted to freeze Luke, it was a colossal failure.

4) After Luke Skywalker destroyed the Death Star in A New Hope, it was Boba who revealed the news to Darth Vader, according to the comics. This is huge because, as fans know, Vader is Luke’s father.

5) Although it certainly looks like he died in Return of the Jedi, Disney has since walked that plot point back. Sure, all Star Wars fan remember the epic battle by the Sarlacc pit in which Boba Fett appears to be swallowed up. However, not long after Disney purchased Lucasfilm, Boba was brought back to life! So the standalone film could take place after the original trilogy!