What’s Coming To Netflix In June 2018? — ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ & More

New month, new Netflix titles! June is only days away, and that means a slew of new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service starting June 1. Here’s the full list!

There are so many great movies heading your way. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018, is coming to Netflix on June 26. Chris Hemsworth’s mega-hit Thor: Ragnarok will be available on Netflix June 5. Check out the full list below!

June 1:

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2:

The King’s Speech

June 3:

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)

June 5:

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8:

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 9:

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10:

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14:

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15:

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Range: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

June 17:

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18:

Encerrados

June 19:

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22:

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

June 23:

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24:

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25:

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26:

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29:

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Foret

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk