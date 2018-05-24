What’s Coming To Netflix In June 2018? — ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ & More
New month, new Netflix titles! June is only days away, and that means a slew of new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service starting June 1. Here’s the full list!
The summer is right around the corner, and Netflix is going to be around if you need to chill. Yeah, I just made that joke. The streaming service has revealed the list of movies and TV shows that will be added on June 1 and throughout the month.
There are so many great movies heading your way. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018, is coming to Netflix on June 26. Chris Hemsworth’s mega-hit Thor: Ragnarok will be available on Netflix June 5. Check out the full list below!
June 1:
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale)
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2:
The King’s Speech
June 3:
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)
June 5:
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 7:
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)
The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8:
Alex Strangelove
Ali’s Wedding
Marcella: Season 2
Sense8: The Series Finale
The Hollow
The Staircase
Treehouse Detectives
June 9:
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10:
Portlandia: Season 8
June 14:
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
June 15:
La Hora Final
Lust Stories
Maktub
Set It Up
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Range: Part 5
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
June 16:
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
June 17:
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18:
Encerrados
June 19:
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22:
Brain on Fire
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2
Us and Them
June 23:
Disney’s Tarzan
June 24:
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 25:
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26:
Secret City
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29:
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
GLOW: Season 2
Harvey Street Kids
Kiss Me First
La Foret
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
Recovery Boys
TAU
June 30:
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Mohawk