Tonya Harding Reveals She ‘Lost A Lot Of Weight’ On ‘DWTS’ — Before & After Pics

Tonya fell just short of winning the Mirrorball Trophy but she gained a wonderful experience and a healthy new body! See her weight loss journey from just four weeks on the show below!

This season of Dancing With The Stars athletes was special in that it was only four weeks, not the usual 10. But four weeks was enough to whip the contestants into shape! “I have lost a lot of weight. I have seen many changes [with my body]… A lot…,” Tonya Harding, 47, told HollywoodLife.com after the season finale on May 21. Though the couple was a runner-up, behind winners Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson, Tonya said it was totally worth it! “We absolutely feel like winners and we got ten’s. You can’t get better than that! Perfect program and perfect partner! It felt like doing the triple axel all over again. I found myself knowing I can achieve such greatness doing something I love to do. Never give up on yourself, always keep going no matter what it is…”

Tonya showed off her weight loss on the show, by wearing skimpy costumes and even training in just a sports bra! Tonya had super muscular legs, from the get-go, from all those years of skating, but her arms and her waistline definitely appeared to slim down! Dancing is such an amazing workout! Adam just told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I already told Jenna as soon as my schedule calms down a bit I’m gonna go and take classes for fun because its such a great mental exercise to remember all the choreography and its fun, it’s such a great way to work out and stay in shape.”

It was such a short season, but it was so fun to watch! We can’t wait to see DWTS back this fall, AND there is now going to be a DWTS Junior!