The Weeknd Completely Dedicated To Keeping Bella Hadid Happy & Avoiding Selena Gomez

The Weeknd is taking his rekindled romance with Bella Hadid very seriously. In fact, he’s making sure not to mention his ex, Selena Gomez, at all — and here’s why.

“Bella [Hadid] isn’t holding any sort of grudge against Selena [Gomez] — sure there were hurt feelings for a while, but she’s let that all go. She doesn’t believe in holding on to bad energy. But she doesn’t need or want to be reminded about Selena and The Weeknd‘s time together either, it’s still a sensitive spot for her. She has asked him not to bring her up and they just don’t mention her or discuss her at all. She is uncomfortable thinking about Selena and would prefer to leave her in the past,” a friend of Bella’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Honestly, we can’t blake Bella. We wouldn’t want to hear about our man’s ex, either. There’s nothing healthy about that, so the fact that she doesn’t want to speak about Selena seems like a good move if you ask us. And kudos to The Weeknd for respecting her wishes. Plus, he also wants to move on with his life, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

“Abel is trying to move on from Selena too, he scrapped a whole album of songs about her, stuff he wrote when they were together. Hearing those songs would have been uncomfortable for Bella and that’s the last thing The Weeknd wants to do. He’s all about doing whatever it takes to make her happy. He let Bella know that played a huge part in him deciding not to release any of those songs. It was a really sweet gesture and Bella appreciated it. But in reality it was the only option because if he wants a real chance with Bellla he needs to leave Selena in the past,” our source adds.

This, of course, comes after a new report claimed Bella asked The Weeknd to delete all traces of Selena from his life. In case you haven’t been following along, Bella and The Weeknd reunion rumors started when they were reportedly spotted kissing at Coachella in April. Bella was later seen lip-locking with the singer in Cannes! The on-again, off-again exes began dating in 2015 and split in the fall of 2016. He then moved on with Selena, 25, in January 2017, but their romance came to an end in October 2017.