Snoop Dogg Slams Kim Kardashian: Kanye ‘Misses Having A Black Woman In His Life’

Snoop Dogg is speaking out after Kanye West’s recent controversial comments by slamming Kim Kardashian! Watch the moment Snoop disses Kim’s handling of Kanye after the 40-year-old rapper claimed ‘slavery was a choice’!

Snoop Dogg, 46, slammed Kim Kardashian, 37, while on The View, and his diss has everything to do with Kanye West‘s incendiary comments on slavery. “I thought he needed some medical attention, first and foremost,” Snoop said. “I started feeling sad for him. He truly misses his mother. He truly misses a black woman in his life. He truly misses the stability of having somebody telling him when he’s wrong and correcting him and checking him as opposed to allowing him to continue to do what he’s been doing.” As you can see, Snoop is definitely implying that Kim has let Kanye say whatever he wants without correcting him. Check out the rest of Snoop’s interview on The View above!

However, when it comes down to it, Snoop sincerely believes that Kanye needs guidance. “And that to me is something that he needs,” Snoop continued. “He needs help. He’s crying out for help, so instead of me bashing him, we trying to help him now.” This isn’t the first time that Snoop has been very critical of Kim. In an Instagram post penned in April, Snoop wrote, “The evolution of Jay-Z and Kanye show you how influential your wife can be to your life.”

But does Snoop feel bad about calling Kim out so publicly? A source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told us he’s not bothered in the slightest. “Snoop clearly was calling out Kim and Kanye with his wife comments,” our source said. “And he is not scared one bit if Kanye drops a verse on him to get back at Snoop.” Time will tell whether or not Kim will publicly comment on Snoop’s latest dig.