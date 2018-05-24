Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, Rihanna & More Celebs Looking Hot As Hell In Hot Tubs

Summer’s almost here but some of our favorite celebs never put their bikinis away. Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and more sexy stars rock swimsuits year-round by taking dips in hot tubs!

Pools are great, but there’s something about a hot tub that can’t be beat. Beyonce, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and more of our favorite celebs have ditched colder waters for chilling in a jacuzzi. Check out our gallery above to see who else has looked super hot in a hot tub!

Kylie Jenner proved that jacuzzis are the way to go when she and BFF Jordyn Woods took a series of photos in a hot tub on a snowy Wyoming mountain in March. The 20-year-old showed off her post-baby body in a Calvin Klein set. At the time, it hadn’t even been two months since she gave birth to Stormi Webster, so fans were extra excited to get a peek at her already flat abs.

If you need more proof that hot tubs rule, look no further than the iconic film Legally Blonde. But just in case you’ve never seen this masterpiece, I’ll break it down for you. Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) tries (and, of course, succeeds) to get into Harvard Law School. All applicants are required to submit an essay, but our girl is more creative than that. Thus, she made her own Oscar-worthy video of herself telling the admission staff just why they should let her into their institution – all while chilling in a hot tub, wearing a sparkly bright pink bikini. Long story short, relaxing in a jacuzzi can get you into a prestigious law school. OK, maybe not, but we can still dream, right?

So, what are you waiting for? Get clicking in the gallery above to see more of your faves flaunting their stuff in hot tubs!