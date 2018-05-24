Red Nose Day 2018: Kelly Clarkson & More Stars Join The Fight To Beat Child Poverty

Red Nose Day is here! The fight to end child poverty is a star-studded one with Kelly Clarkson, Justin Hartley and more A-listers rocking their red noses! Check out all of the photos here!

The fourth annual Red Nose Day has attracted a star-studded support system! Stars like Kelly Clarkson, 36, Sean Hayes, 47, Ed Sheeran, 27, Victoria Beckham, 44, Debra Messing, 49, Jodie Sweetin, 36, and many more are all donning their signature red noses in honor of the movement, which takes place on Thursday, May 24 this year. See these stars and more in our attached gallery as we gear up for this year’s events!

Red Nose Day will air a three-hour broadcast live from Rockefeller Plaza in New York beginning at 8 PM ET on NBC on Thursday, May 24. The event is organized by Comic Relief USA, a nonprofit with the goal of using comedy and entertainment to raise money for those living tough lives. Each year, people, including Hollywood stars purchase Red Noses at Walgreens and go Nose to Nose to raise awareness and funds to help children in need.

Kelly Clarkson and Sean Hayes attend Red Nose Day 2018

Victoria Beckham hit the design board ahead of this year’s Red Nose Day, where she created Spice Girls-inspired T-shirts for the cause. The white tee features each member of the iconic girl group — Victoria (Posh), Mel B, 42, (Scary), Geri Halliwell, 45, (Ginger), Emma Bunton, 42, (Baby), and Melanie C, 44, (Sporty) — on its front; On the back, it reads, “Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger,” with Red Noses in place of the “o” in both Posh and Sporty’s names. Celebrities including, Jodie Sweetin, Ed Sheeran, Debra Messing and Rachel McAdams, 39, have all donned the tee in support of the cause.

Comic relief first launched in the UK and Red Nose Day debuted in America in 2015. In just three years, the organization has raised $100 million and helped eight million children.