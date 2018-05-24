Ariana Grande’s Rumored BF Pete Davidson Slams Haters Who Say She Shouldn’t Date Him

Pete Davidson is calling out haters who say Ariana Grande shouldn’t date him because he’s admitted to having borderline personality disorder. We’ve got his lengthly clap back.

Some of Ariana Grande‘s fans are worried that the 24-year-old songbird is going from one toxic relationship to another. After breaking up with rapper Mac Miller, 26, she’s now reportedly started seeing Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. He just got sober in 2017 after admitting to battling drug addiction for eight years. Not only that, he’s confessed that he suffers from borderline personality disorder. The comedian doesn’t think that the stigma of battling a mental illness should prevent him from finding love. “Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like ‘f–k you,'” the 24-year-old wrote in a now deleted Instagram post on May 24. “But I’ve been hearing a lot of ‘people with BPD can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic.”

“I just think it’s f–ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do,” he continued. “It’s not their fault and it’s the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I’m aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I’m not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account,” he wrote.

Pete ended his emotional message by stating, “I’m simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it’s not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s–t. Mental illness is not a joke it’s a real thing. There’s kids out there killing themselves. And it’s f–king horrific. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That’s all. Love to everyone else.”

The young SNL star just got out of a long term relationship earlier this month with Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David. She stood by him through a lot of his issues, including when he got diagnosed with BPD in 2017. At the time Pete told Marc Maron on his podcast that “This whole year has been a f–king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with [borderline personality disorder] and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.” Hopefully his 2018 is turning out better, as now he’s reportedly stared a new romance with Ariana.