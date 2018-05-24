Olivia Munn, 37, Slays in Sexy Sheer Dress After Revealing She Didn’t Cause Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud

Olivia Munn is living her best life and isn’t letting Aaron Rodgers or his family drama slow her down!

Just a day after Olivia Munn, 37, gave a candid interview about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers, 34, she stepped out in a stunning sheer dress and suede magenta boots in NYC! The actress strut the city streets in the thigh-high boots, while showing off her undergarments in the flowing, floral dress. She added a pair of silver hoops and a matching ring to complete the look. Those boot were definitely made for walking, and they’re walking all over her ex — who she spoke out about on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show Wednesday, Andy Cohen Live.

So much mystery surrounds the drama between Aaron and his estranged family, which includes Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers. “I was friendly with Jordan, and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Olivia explained, when asked about the family situation. “Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.” She revealed she actually tried to encourage Aaron to reconnect with them. “They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014,” she recalled. “I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that. At the end of the day, I do believe that family, and fame and success, can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success.” She added, “I don’t think either side is clean.”

After Bleacher Report reported the rift between Aaron and his family in November 2016, many believed Olivia to be the cause. When Aaron’s father cryptically told the New York Times, “Fame can change things,” that furthered the thought that Aaron’s famous GF tore his family apart. Olivia’s recent statements seem to clear the air that she actually tried to help the situation, rather than make it worse. “It was just really important to always just be there to encourage and just be supportive,” she said. “You hear the stuff that’s happening and people want to create the dialogue, but you don’t bring it back, you don’t bring it home, because there are bigger things to worry about.” The pair broke up in 2017 and Aaron now dates race car driver Danica Patrick.