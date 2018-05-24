Former OH Cheerleader, 19, Faces Charges For Killing & Burying Her Baby, Horrifies Neighbors

Brooke ‘Skylar’ Richardson’s currently facing murder charges after allegedly burying her newborn in the yard! But despite the horrendous allegations, the teen’s been freely roaming her town, leaving some residents furious!

Former Ohio cheerleader, Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, 19, allegedly buried her newborn daughter in her backyard last May after giving birth. She now faces charges including aggravated murder and involuntary manslaughter, but is currently free to live her life, as she was only put on modified house arrest last month, according to the New York Post. Her newfound “freedom” has NOT sat well with neighbors though, some who are extremely disturbed by seeing her around town after she’s been accused of such a horrific crime.

The judge ruled for Skylar to have a curfew of 9pm through 7am and be supervised via GPS monitoring and random home visits. Even still though, town residents have been shocked to see Skylar living a seemingly normal life. “My husband and I saw the teenage girl from Carlisle who killed and buried her own baby,” one woman wrote via Facebook on April 24, according to Daily Mail. “She was at the restaurant we were at, talking on her iPhone. How is someone who is awaiting trial for aggravated murder not in jail?!”

Another woman snapped her at a McDonald’s drive thru just days later, and Skylar has also been seen playing with her dog outside her home. The teen’s modified release was issued after her defense team sought a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice’s medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege. While prosecutors argued that the privilege doesn’t apply in this situation, they were shot down, which forced the trial’s start date to be delayed. At this point, there’s no timeline as to when the trial will start again.

Authorities were first alerted last July after receiving a tip from a doctor that Skylar may have delivered a stillborn baby, as she had been pregnant just two months earlier. After searching the Richardson’s property, police said they found charred remains of a newborn girl in the family’s backyard, according to People magazine. They then arrested the teen for aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Skylar was reportedly full term when she gave birth to the girl, apparently delivering the child in her bathroom just within days after her senior prom one year ago. “Skylar and her family, particularly her mother, were pretty obsessed with external appearances and how things appeared to the outside world,” County Prosecutor David Fornshell said early in the proceedings.

“You have a situation where, you know, she’s a cute high school, recent high school graduate; she was a cheerleader described (as) a good girl by her attorney as you heard after the arraignment. And I think that kind of perception is one that Skylar wanted to perpetuate and her mother wanted to perpetuate.”

Skylar and her team maintain that the child was delivered stillborn.