Morgan Freeman Awkwardly Hits On Female Reporter In Newly Resurfaced Video

More evidence is mounting that Morgan Freeman allegedly sexually harassed women for years. In a newly surfaced video he told a female reporter how happy he was to look at her and ‘drool.’

More women are coming forward after CNN published a bombshell story that Oscar winning actor Morgan Freeman, 80, has allegedly made inapporpriate sexual remarks and more towards females in the entertainment industry. One of the interactions was even caught on tape. During a junket for his 2013 magician movie Now You See Me, Freeman told Tyra Martin, an entertainment producer for Chicago’s WGN-TV, “You’ve got magic written all over you child.” He then openly volunteered that he was single and Martin politely asked him if he was enjoying bachelorhood. He responded, “I am enjoying bachelor life immensely. I get to look at you and drool.” Yikes! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Martin told CNN that she interviewed Freeman many times over a ten year period and that he “always made sexually charged comments,” CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas told HLN in a May 24 interview. “But there was one time that she felt truly crossed a line,” Melas said. “That was when he asked her not to pull down her skirt as she stood up to leave the interview.”

Melas co-authored the investigation, where eight women alleged that Freeman made inappropriate sexual comments towards them and claims she herself was one of his victims while six months pregnant. The 30-year-old says that he told her “I wish I was there” and “You are ripe” while looking up and down her body when she interviewed him for the 2017 crime comedy Going In Style. The first comment was actually caught on video that you can see in the above link, and his co-stars Alan Arkin, 84, and Michael Caine, 85, both looked over at Freeman in shock for his awkward remark.

Freeman has responded to the claims by releasing a statement of apology that read, “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Fallout has already begun as the Screen Actor’s Guild gave Freeman their Lifetime Achievement Award in January and now there’s a possibility they might take it away! “These are compelling and devastating allegations which are absolutely contrary to all the steps that we are taking to insure (sic) a safe work environment for the professionals in this industry,” the union said in a statement via a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson. “Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment. Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union’s most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time.”