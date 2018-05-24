Morgan Freeman Apologizes After 8 Women Accuse Him Of Alleged Harassment

Morgan Freeman has issued an apology after eight women have stepped forward accusing him of sexual misconduct & harassment! Read what he had to say here!

Morgan Freeman, 80, has apologized after a total of eight women told CNN that the Se7en actor had either sexually harassed them or touched them inappropriately. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman told Variety in a statement. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

One production assistant on the set of Going In Style claimed that the 80-year-old actor allegedly attempted to lift up her skirt. She said that Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” While he never successfully lifted up her skirt, he allegedly touched it and tried to lift it over and over again, and every time she would to move to another place, he’d allegedly continue this behavior. It took his Going In Style co-star Alan Arkin telling him to stop for Freeman to do so. The production assistant said that after Alan made a comment, “Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

A senior member on the production staff for Now You See Me claimed that Freeman allegedly sexually harassed her and other women on set many times by making comments about their bodies. “He did comment on our bodies,” she admitted. “We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

But this behavior was not just limited to on the set — it continued at his production company Revelations Entertainment. Seven people have claimed that he allegedly harassed or engaged in inappropriate behavior, with one of those seven saying she was a victim of it. Entertainment reported Chloe Melas, who co-authored the CNN bombshell piece on Freeman, said she ogled her up and down at a press junket while she was pregnant, saying, “I wish I was there” and “You are ripe.”