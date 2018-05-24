Miranda Lambert Reportedly Planning For Kids With New BF Even Though He’s Still Married

Is Miranda Lambert finally ready to start a family? A new report claims she is, and that she wants to get pregnant ASAP with her new boyfriend Evan Felker — even though he’s not yet divorced!

Looks like Miranda Lambert, 34, has finally found Mr. Right! Even better, she’s reportedly “longing” for a family of her own, and is fully ready to have a baby. There’s just one minor setback — her new beau, Evan Felker, is still a married man! But while that may seem like a problem for some, Miranda is apparently not rattled by the fact Evan isn’t divorced, at least according to a new report in Life & Style magazine. That same report even claims she could end up having his baby before his divorce papers are finalized!

“While it’s only early days in her relationship with Evan, Miranda would love to have a baby with him,” a source told the publication. “Miranda would like him to be divorced first, but the truth is she doesn’t really care that it’s not official yet. She’s really happy with Evan and sees herself building a life and a family with him.” Miranda and Evan began low-key dating in February, with the news of their romance breaking in April. In mid-February he had served his wife, Staci Nelson, with a petition to end their 17-month marriage.

“Miranda and Evan have been hooking up like a couple on their honeymoon,” the insider dished. “If Evan’s divorce ends up being drawn out and she were to get pregnant, she could give birth before it’s finalized and actually have a baby with a married man.” While Evan has insisted his and Staci’s relationship was over before he met Miranda, Staci’s friends claim she was blindsided when he ended things.

Either way though, Miranda’s pals are reportedly confident that her relationship with Evan is the real deal. “Evan loves the road like her,” the source explained. “He’s the perfect guy for Miranda. Even their families think they’re a great match because they have so much in common, like loving to write songs and hunting.” The two met when Evan’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours started opening for Miranda’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour earlier this year. And from there, there was no stopping their romance.

“If her relationship with Evan continues at the speed it’s going, having a baby is inevitable,” the insider shared. “Miranda is longing for a family of her own.”