Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West & Shares New Wedding Pic On 4th Anniversary

Four years after tying the knot, Kim Kardashian’s love for Kanye West is still going strong. She celebrated their anniversary with a never before seen pic to her wedding, saying she’s the luckiest woman alive!

“4 years down and forever to go….” Kim Kardashian, 37, captioned a May 24 Instagram post, celebrating four blissful years of married life with Kanye West, 40. The picture was from that fateful day in 2014 when these two crazy kids said “I Do,” with Kim looking gorgeous in her wedding gown. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

Aww. It’s hard to believe that it’s been four years already. It seems like it was just yesterday that Kanye was rapping about falling hard for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “And I’ll admit, I fell in love with Kim ’round the same time she had fell in love wit’ him. Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thing,” Kanye rapped in his 2012 track, “Theraflu,” with “him” being Kris Humphries, 33. Shortly afterwards, Kim and Kanye made their first public appearance as a couple, per Cosmopolitan, heading out for a nice little date in New York City. A few months later, Kanye would announce Kim was pregnant with North West, and it’s been just a wonderful ride since then.

So, how are Kim and Kanye going to celebrate? “You know, we’re really into taking trips these days,” Kim said when discussing anniversary plans with Ellen DeGeneres on the April 30 episode of Ellen. With North, 4, Saint West, 2, and the newborn Chicago West, Kim is eager to spend some romantic time with her hubby away from the family. “A house of three kids is wild. I can’t even explain it.”

Kim also hinted that it’s up to Kanye to plan something nice for their four-year anniversary, as she’ll be busy planning something for his 41st birthday the following week (June 8, FYI) While Kanye has been wildin’ on Twitter, throwing love for Donald Trump and promising to write a philosophy book in 280-characters at a time, the craziest thing he could do right now is forget his anniversary. Kim has been feeling a bit “neglected,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She has been so busy taking care of the kids and running her own company that she hasn’t had much romantic time alone with her husband that last several months.” What will Kanye do for their big day? Fans will have to wait and see.