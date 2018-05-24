Khloe Kardashian Hopeful Something Good Will Happen For Her After ‘Trials & Challenges’

Khloe Kardashian just posted a cryptic message about having ‘had enough lessons.’ Is she hoping that she and Tristan Thompson are finally past his cheating scandal? See her note here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has had a rough go of it lately. As you likely know by now, Tristan Thompson, 27, was caught allegedly cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. Now, it seems like she’s ready to move on from the heartache.

The reality star shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story on May 24 that said: “Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

While Khloe might be hopeful that her relationship will work out, she’s also learned to be more wary of her partner’s actions. As we previously reported, she stopped discussing marriage with the NBA player after his cheating scandal. “She has gone back and forth about making a commitment with Tristan since having True, but right now, if he were to propose, she would probably say no,” a source close to her family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player’s busy schedule has made it hard for him and his girlfriend to work on repairing their relationship, our insider added. Khloe also still feels “sad, hurt and embarrassed” over the realization that her boyfriend allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy with multiple women. “She has major trust issues and is going to need a lot of healing before she can feel secure enough to take the next step with Tristan,” our source said. “They are both hoping at the end of the NBA season they can escape together somewhere, work on the relationship and figure out their future.” Maybe that private time together is the thing she’s ready to “start receiving.”