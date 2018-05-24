Kanye Pays $85K For Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Drug-Infested Bathroom For Wild Album Cover

Kanye West just dropped a ton of money to license an old photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-filled bathroom countertop. WTF?

This is bizarre. Kanye West apparently spent $85,000 to use an old photo showing Whitney Houston‘s drug-infested bathroom for rapper Pusha T to use as the art of his new album. “1 a.m., my phone rings, no caller-ID… Ye says ‘Hey, yeah, I think that we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork,'” Pusha T explained in an interview with Angie Martinez. “Now this other artwork is 85 grand. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to pay for that. And I wasn’t even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It’s here, it’s ready.’ He said ‘No, this what people need to see to go with this music. I’ma pay for that.'” The image, taken in 2006, depicts the late Houston’s bathroom in her Atlanta mansion, coated with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“It’s just a picture that to license it worldwide is 85 grand. I’m not really too, too, too entrenched in the art world like that. I’m just going to let him do that thing. And he’s paying for it,” Pusha T said. The dark photo will be the cover of his forthcoming album Daytona, which is set to be released tomorrow. It’s not unlike Kanye to use controversial artwork for albums, as he most recently announced he’s using a photo of his late mother’s plastic surgeon as the cover of one of his upcoming five albums.Dr. Jan Adams was the man who performed Donda West‘s final surgery before her sudden death in 2007. While Ye publicly revealed in a series of tweets that he planned to use Dr. Adams’ photo for his album the doctor wrote him an open letter, urging him not to.

“I don’t want to seem ungrateful … I just think that if in fact this conversion to love is genuine on your part … then it’s inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it,” the doctor wrote in a letter published by The Blast. Kanye responded on Twitter, writing, “This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing.”

The Houston Estate has yet to respond to Ye’s purchase of this image.