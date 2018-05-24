OMG! The music video for John Mayer’s new single ‘New Light’ has arrived and it is a weird and wonderful mess! You don’t wanna miss this!

John Mayer‘s music videos have always been playful and silly, but the gifted singer-songwriter has really outdone himself with his latest offering! In the new music video for “New Light,” the 40-year-old crooner really cuts loose while playing around in front of a green screen and we are totally here for it! Wearing a purple sweatshirt and blue striped cotton pants, John happily dances and performs amid an empty auditorium, zebras, a farm, a baseball game and even fireworks! It’s clearly low-budget and somehow perfectly suits the laid-back, romantic track.

“I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos,” he wrote in a tweet announcing the video’s release. What?! Okay, the video definitely makes more sense now. Also, this tidbit of information has us loving John and his music video even more!

This is the kind of premium content I expect on this website https://t.co/mcAIHHQPpA — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) May 24, 2018

And we aren’t alone. Fans everywhere have been raving about the video’s meme-friendly randomness! “John Mayer won the internet today,” one fan wrote. “I now have an answer to what my favorite music video is,” another wrote. “That is a hot mess but I love it,” yet another chimed in. Heck, even Danielle Fishel (Topanga from Boy Meets World, anyone?) loved it! “This is the kind of premium content I expect on this website,” she wrote.

How ironic is it that John’s (probably) cheapest music video is arguably his best!? Regardless, it’s the kind of silly extra-ness that our week definitely needed! Check out the new video in its entirety above!