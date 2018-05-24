Jennifer Lopez released her highly anticipated music video for her new song ‘Dinero’ on May 24 and it features many exciting elements, including special cameo appearances from Cardi B and DJ Khaled! Check it out here!

It’s here! Jennifer Lopez, 48, just released her amazing dance-filled music video for her incredible song “Dinero” on May 24 and we already have it on replay! In the visual, the singer, along with DJ Khaled and Cardi B, spend time in a lavish mansion and on a private jet, showing off what money can buy. And yes, there are epic scenes that feature the trio together! Plus, we get to see some of Jen’s epic dance moves throughout the clip, and it’s truly iconic. Watch above!

J.Lo first released a sneak peek of the vid during her red carpet interview with E! Online at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 and ever since then, we couldn’t wait to see the entire production! The song was released on just a few days prior to the sneak peek on May 17 and she was already getting rave reviews. The talented singer is known for releasing music that represents not only her dancing skills but her Latina heritage as well. Whether she records and album in English, Spanish or Spanglish, she always knows how to win her fans over!

In addition to putting out memorable music videos, Jennifer knows how to put on eye-catching performances. She recently made headlines when she performed in a New York Yankees outfit for a performance in New York that was put on to promote the new season of the reality competition series, World of Dance, on which she appears as a judge. She definitely represented not only her show but her beau Alex Rodriguez, 42, who used to play for the Yankees. The happy couple even met at a game way back when J.Lo was still married to her ex-husband Marc Anthony! It’s great to see Jennifer’s career and personal life looking better than ever!