Stanley Cup Finals: When Are The Games, How To Watch Online & More Info You Need To Know

The Stanley Cup final is almost here. Before the first puck drops between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals, find out the schedule, how to watch and more need-to-know info!

The 2018 Stanley Cup Final begins on May 28. History is going to be made, one way or the other. On one side of the rink, the Washington Capitals are making their second Final appearance in the team’s 40-plus year history. On the other end are the Vegas Golden Knights, who have joined the NHL this season. The expansion team is just four wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup in victory. The Caps, and their long-suffering fanbase, are also hungry for a win, so expect some exceptional action when Game 01 hits the ice on May 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch this game via NBC Sports. NBC is the home for the Stanley Cup. Game 01 will be on NBC, with Games 2 and the 3 on NBC Sports Network. The rest of the series will conclude on NBC, who will stream the games on NBCSports.com. A paid television subscription will be needed to watch online. The games will also be available on CBC, SN and TVA Sports

Yes, history will be made. One of these teams will win their first Stanley Cup, and if the Golden Knights do it, they will accomplish something marvelous. They became the first expansion team in all of sports to reach the championship round since the St. Louis Blues did it in 1968. The Capitals weren’t even a team back then, as they entered the NHL in 1974. The Caps made it to the Final in 1998, but were swept by the Detroit Red Wings.

For the longest time, Washington seemed cursed. They just could not progress beyond the second round of the playoffs. Yet, the Caps pulled it off. After defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opening round, they went on to send their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, packing. They found the Tampa Bay Lightning through seven games, finally earning a spot in the final.

The Golden Knights have stormed their way to the final. They swept the Los Angeles Kings before skewering the San Jose Sharks in six games. They only needed five games to ground the Winnipeg Jets, ensuring that for another year, a Canadian team will not win the Stanley Cup.

“They’re a wonderful story,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper told ESPN. “It’s a success story is what it is. It’s not a Cinderella story,” he said. “There’s been talk of ‘how could that happen’ or whatever. I’ll tell you how it happened: They got an owner that hired an unreal GM, and they got an unreal GM that hired an unreal coach. They were all left to do their jobs. They were given a framework to work with. They could’ve screwed it up, or they could’ve done really well, and they chose to do really well.”

Full Schedule (all times EST)

Game 01 – Monday, May 28, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Golden Knights

Game 02 – Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Golden Knights

Game 03 – Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Capitals

Game 04 – Monday, June 4, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Capitals

Game 05* – Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Golden Knights

Game 06* – Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Capitals

Game 07* – Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Golden Knights