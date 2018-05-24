Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s Baby? Why Friends Think She’s Got A Secret

Hoping that Gwen Stefani gives birth to Blake Shelton’s baby some day!? Then you need to check out these new EXCLUSIVE details!

Nothing would make us happier than seeing Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, welcome a child together. Seriously, how incredible would that be?! Now we’re learning that this dream might be coming true! “Gwen’s body has changed very subtly this month and those close to her suspect she could be pregnant,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her friends have not seen her touch a glass of wine or any alcohol in weeks and they think Gwen has been glowing lately.” OMG! So exciting!

The source added that her clothes have also gotten baggier in recent days as well, leading to more heated speculation. “Those that see her daily are convinced she might finally be pregnant with Blake’s baby,” they added. “She has always wanted a girl and it’s clear to everyone Gwen really loves Blake a lot and they have always talked about having their own family together. She has been also wearing baggier clothing lately and friends feel like she must be keeping a secret. At 48, her friends feel it would be a miracle baby but they can only guess what’s really going on and hope for her to break the news soon!” So do we!

As we previously reported, Blake had a hard time on Mother’s Day because he hasn’t had any children. “He loves being close to Gwen and the bond he shares with her kids, but the day is a sad reminder to him that he never had kids of his own,” a source close to Blake told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He loved celebrating with Gwen and her kids, but it is not the same for him, there’s is still a big piece missing in his life.” Perhaps not for long!