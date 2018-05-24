8 Knockout Celebs Making Casual Look Sexy In Cut-Out Jeans: Halle Berry & More

Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian & so many other celebs love rocking some sexy cut-out jeans! Check out all of your favorite celebs who have slayed with this laid-back, chic look!

Halle Berry, 51, always stuns with her amazing outfit choices, but one of our favorite looks of hers is when she keeps it casual and wears some cut-out jeans! Seriously, she knows how to pull off this outfit so well! Seriously, she recently stepped out looking like a badass biker, and we are here for it! But she’s not alone in her love of this relaxed fashion look. For instance, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, enjoyed some dinner at LA’s hottest, most celebrity-packed restaurant Craig’s while wearing some sexy ripped jeans. Not to be outdone by her sister, Kim Kardashian, 37, showed off some major skin while wearing some revealing cut-out jeans.

Bella Hadid, 21, has also wore her fair share of ripped jeans. The 21-year-old model wore some tight jeans while out and about in New York City and needless to say, she was major fashion goals (as usual). Meanwhile, Kerry Washington also wore some ripped jeans while making an appearance of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and needless to say, she looked hot and cool all at the same time. Bella Thorne has also stepped out for a taping of Extra! with some ripped jeans that were the definition of extra.

While we love it when celebs dress to the nines, we’ve got to give credit where credit is due. The ‘lax look of ripped jeans with cut-outs is perfect for informal or formal occasions alike, and the celebs above pull it off better than anyone! While you try to pick which celeb owns this look the most, check out our gallery of all the stars who have worn cut-out jeans throughout the years.