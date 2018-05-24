Blue Ivy Is The Ultimate Sass Queen As She Scolds Tina Knowles For Taking Video In A Theater

Come on, grandma! Tina Knowles posted an Instagram video from a theater and granddaughter Blue Ivy had to lay down the law about the rules. You have to watch this classic Blue Ivy moment!

Slay, Blue, slay! Blue Ivy Carter, 6, is going to let even her grandma break the rules. Tina Knowles, 64, shared the funniest Instagram video on May 23 that proves Blue Ivy is our true and rightful queen. “I’m in Paris, France and I’m at the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet,” Tina told her Instagram followers. “Walking ballet is so cool.”

When Blue Ivy realized what her grandma was doing, she had to say something. “You’re not supposed to take videos, grandma,” Blue Ivy said to Tina. “You’re not supposed to.” That’s right, Tina. Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, have clearly taught their eldest daughter to always follow the rules. Isn’t Blue Ivy just adorable?!

Even though Blue Ivy scolded her grandma for doing something she’s not supposed to do, Tina kept on filming her video. SMH, Tina! “Such a gorgeous theater,” Tina continued. “The architecture is beautiful. Really pretty.” We have to admit, the theater was gorgeous. We can understand why Tina wanted to show it off. But you won’t catch Blue Ivy doing something like that!

Tina and Blue Ivy are one amazing grandmother-granddaughter duo. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tina at Variety’s Power of Women event in 2017, and she revealed the advice she’s given Blue Ivy and Beyonce. “I tell them all the time to whom much is given, much is required,” Tina told us at the time.