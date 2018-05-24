Bella Thorne Strips Down For Topless Shoot & Leaves Little to The Imagination — See Sexy Pic

Oh la la! Bella Thorne is once again showing some skin in a new topless photo shoot — and we can’t look away! Check out the new photo right here!

Something tells us Bella Thorne usually gets what she wants! Why? Because every time she posts a new titillating photo, we always have to take a look! And now the svelte 20-year-old actress is at it again! Apparently Bella has a new topless photo shoot on the way because on Wednesday, May 24, she posted a sneak peek at the fun on Snapchat! While posing out near some wooded area, the redheaded stunner rocks black leather pants for the camera — and nothing else! She’s also sporting plenty of sideboob while covering herself with her hands!

Is Bella’s hottest snap? That’s an awfully tough call considering the numerous times she’s decided to strip down for the camera in the past. Take her braless photo from April 7. In it, she showcased loads of underboob wild wearing a white cut-off tee with the words “I’m Cute” across the chest. So hot! That photo was promoting her recently launched clothing line Filthy Fangs, which we suspect will be doing some serious business in the days ahead!

This new topless image arrives just a few weeks after Bella drove her fans into a frenzy with another photo. Except that time it wasn’t because she was flaunting some skin. Instead, she shared a photo of a ring on THAT finger. “Da baby iced me out,” she captioned a photo of a ring featuring a giant emerald surrounded by diamonds. Clearly this came from her fella Mod Sun, but does it mean they’re engaged?! Well, since sharing this image, she hasn’t made mention of marriage. And she’s went without the ring for the topless photo above. So we’re guessing it was just a sweet gift from her boyfriend. But it’s also a clear sign that this relationship is getting serious!