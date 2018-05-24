‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin ‘Glad’ Arie Dumped Her On TV — Even Though It ‘Wasn’t Easy’

Becca Kufrin doesn’t have any bad blood towards Arie. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘The Bachelorette’ star, and she revealed that’s forgiven Arie for dumping her on TV and understands where he was coming from now.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, may have filmed his breakup with Becca Kufrin, 28, and broadcast it on The Bachelor’s season 22 After the Final Rose special, but Becca has officially moved past that heartbreaking time in her life. HollywoodLife sat down with Becca, the season 14’s Bachelorette, ahead of the May 28 premiere, and she opened up about her current feelings for Arie.

“In interviews, I do empathize with Arie a lot more, and I was with him for a short amount of time, and I saw him struggle with the guilt of sending women home, and at that point, I didn’t always get it because I was so fixated on the one relationship with him,” Becca told HollywoodLife. “And in the process, you start to develop feelings for multiple people, so I get where his struggle was. Watching the breakup, it wasn’t easy, but we signed up for this, and he has to show his story from start to finish, and he had to show his thought process. He had to end things with me to get to Lauren [Burnham].”

Even though she was left shocked and heartbroken by Arie’s change of heart, Becca doesn’t have any regrets about how it all happened. “In the end, it was difficult, but I’m glad that it did happen the way it did because it held all parties accountable for everything that went down and ultimately pushed me into this position now where I became the Bachelorette, and I met 28 great guys,” she said.

Everything turned out for the best! Becca is now engaged to one of her suitors! Arie and Lauren, 26, revealed that they’re getting married in Maui on Jan. 12, 2019. Becca’s journey on The Bachelorette begins May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.