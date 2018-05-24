Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon: Nick Viall & More ‘Bachelor’ Stars Send Love After Romance Reveal

Fans aren’t the only ones who are thrilled about Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s unexpected romance — other members of ‘Bachelor’ nation are just as excited! See their messages of support here!

Social media exploded with love for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon earlier this week, when the pair revealed that they’re finally dating three years after she first fell for him on Bachelor in Paradise season two. The timing was never right for these two to be together…until now…and nobody knows how special their relationship is as much as other members of the Bachelor family. Like thousands of fans, fellow stars from the franchise took to Twitter and Instagram to wish the lovebirds well after they came clean with their big relationship news.

“Having had Jared move in several months ago, I’ve been blessed to see this relationship unfold,” Nick Viall wrote on Instagram. “When Ashley found herself in another relationship, it was actually pretty damn adorable to see Jared visibly frustrated. Then getting to watch Jared realize Ashley had been the best thing to ever happen to him and couldn’t risk losing her forever as the probably most romantic relative tv I had ever seen. I remember telling Ashley she will never be with Jared, thankfully I was way off. I never would have thought that only a few years later they would have the type of magic with each other that one day I hope I’m lucky enough to find for myself.”

Dean Unglert also sent his wishes to the couple, alongside a photo of himself third wheeling while they kissed in the background. “Couldn’t be happier for these two!” he wrote. “So don’t mind me while I sit on the floor beneath the canoodling.” Even Ashley’s ex, Kevin Wendt, who she was dating right before getting together with Jared, wished the new lovers well. “You deserve it Ash,” he gushed. “Congrats to you both.”

Meanwhile, Jared credits Tanner Tolbert with helping him realize how much Ashley meant to him, and Tanner couldn’t be happier. “About damn time!!!!” he raved on Instagram. His wife, Jade Roper, added on Twitter, “So happy for my friends @ashleyiaco and @haibon_Jared! You both know Tanner and I love you crazy kids!”