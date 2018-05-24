Ariana Grande Caught Blushing On Insta Over Pete Davidson: Confirming They’re A Couple?

Well, well, well. Amidst reports that they’re casually dating, Ariana Grande commented on a cute Insta photo of Pete Davidson, and made it pretty clear she liked what she saw. See the comment here!

One day after dissing ex-boyfriend Mac Miller online, Ariana Grande had much nicer things to say about her rumored new beau. When Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24, posted an adorable pic on himself on Instagram on May 24, Ariana immediately slid into the comments. All she posted was an emoji, but it spoke 1000 words. It was the blushing face! Anyone who uses emojis know that implies that Ariana thinks Pete’s so cute that she’s blushing. Are these two actually dating? Sure looks like it! See the pic and Ariana’s comment below.

At the time we wrote this, Pete’s pic had only been up an hour, so girl works fast. Fans totally noticed Ariana’s comment and freaked out over what it could mean. “OKAY I SEE YOU”, someone replied to Ariana. “Yall cute,” wrote another. “ari and pete I SHIP IT”. Honestly, we’re kind of feeling it, too. As HollywoodLife previously told you, Ariana was spotted with Pete at the SNL after party on May 13 — three days after she confirmed her breakup from longtime boyfriend Mac.

Well, there ya have it. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 24, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

The next week, Pete attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, where Ariana performed “No Tears Left To Cry”. After the performance, Pete reportedly headed backstage, where he allegedly had his arm around her! They’re reportedly taking the new romance slowly for a few reasons. Pete also just got out of a serious relationship, with Larry David‘s daughter, Cazzie David. There’s also the matter of Ariana being based in Los Angeles, and Pete, of course, in New York City. If Ariana’s as smitten with Pete as her comment makes it seem, then surely they’ll work it out!