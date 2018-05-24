Ali Fedotowsky Gives Birth: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Welcomes Baby #2 With Husband — A Boy

Another ‘Bachelorette’ baby has joined the family! Ali Fedotowsky has officially given birth to her 2nd child with husband Kevin Manno, and it’s a precious baby boy. See his adorable 1st pic here!

Congrats to Ali Fedotowsky, 33, and Kevin Manno, 34! The couple welcomed their second child on May 24, according to her Instagram account, and we can only imagine how thrilled the duo must be! The newborn is a precious baby boy, and the two are already proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Molly. There’s no question they’ll have their hands full with another baby at home. Even still though, Kevin and Ali have expressed in the past just how excited they are to be growing their family. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

“Our sweet boy has arrived! Born 5/24, 12:57am at 21.5 inches and weighing 8lbs 11oz,” Ali captioned her announcement photo. “We are so grateful and bursting with love! 📷: @ashleyburnsphotography.” In the black-and-white pic, Ali can be seen sitting up in her hospital bed with Kevin by her side as she cradles their newborn son. Both new parents look down lovingly at the infant. Ali had QUITE a labor, which she documented on Instagram Stories. Since her little man was past his due date with still no sign of coming out, the former reality star had to be induced on May 23. However, it still took nearly 24 hours of labor for the baby to arrive!

Ali announced she was pregnant again in November via Instagram with a sweet black-and-white family photo. In the pic, the former Bachelorette showcased her growing belly while little Molly was pictured pointing at it. “And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter,” Ali captioned the image. The new parents totally planned the pregnancy too, as they were hoping to have two children about two years apart. “We always wanted two kids, two years apart and our little ones will be 23 months apart!” the blonde beauty shared with Hey Mama earlier this year. “We’re just so grateful for that. We’re most looking forward to our daughter Molly having a sibling.”

And while Ali has expressed she’s a bit nervous about having two very young kids at home, she’s also excited for this new chapter. “I think the infant stage will be tough to get through since Molly will want all of mommy’s attention, but I’m sure we will figure it all out,” she said. “We aren’t the first ones to do this after all!” Congrats again, Ali and Kevin!