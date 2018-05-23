Domenick Abbate: 5 Things To Know About Cutthroat ‘Survivor’ Finalist

There are six contestants left competing to in ‘Survivor: Ghost Island,’ and that includes New Yorker, Domenick Abbate. Get to know Dom ahead of the finale here!

1. What was his journey like on ‘Survivor’? Ever since the very beginning of this season of Survivor, Domenick Abbate has garnering major screen time. He started out on the dominant Naviti tribe, where he quickly formed a tight alliance with Wendell Holland Jr, but also found a nemesis in Chris Noble. At the tribe swap, Dom and Wendell stuck together on Naviti, while secretly forming a close relationship with original Malolo members, Laurel Johnson and Donathan Hurley. For this portion of the season, Dom had one goal and one goal only: Getting Chris out of the game. Finally, at the merge, they were able to do just that, and Dom and Wendell have controlled the game ever since. Going into the finale, the guys are equal frontrunners for the title of sole Survivor, and they both have immunity idols that can be played at one of the next two votes.

2. He underwent a major lifestyle change 10 years ago. Having kids changed Dom’s life completely. When his daughter was born in 2008, he was overweight, smoked cigarettes, and was a frequent gambler, he admitted in his Survivor pre-show interview. When she as about a year old, he realized he needed to make a major change — he quit smoking, lost 65 pounds and began prioritizing money.

3. What’s his job? Domenick works as a construction supervisor in New York. He lives in Nesconset, New York.

4. He grew up in a big family. Dom grew up with eight brothers and sisters, and said he considers his dad an inspiration for raising their family on a construction salary. His upbringing is also something that helped prepare him for Survivor — with nine children in the house, there sure wasn’t an abundance of food, clothing and showers!

5. He’s a longtime ‘Survivor’ fan. Dom has been watching Survivor from the very beginning, and has credited that with his deep understanding of the game. While many have compared him to cutthroat Survivor winner, Tony Vlachos, he thinks he’s actually a blend of Cirie, Cochran and Boston Rob, thanks to his mix of empathy, emotional intelligence and upbringing/background, respectively.