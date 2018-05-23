Tomi Lahren Breaks Silence After Getting Water Thrown On Her: I’m ‘Humiliated & Embarrassed’

Someone get a towel for Tomi Lahren. The controversial commentator – with history of pro-gun and anti-LBGT views – was mortified after someone threw water on her, but said she was ‘tough’ enough to handle it.

“This was something that was embarrassing for me and my family,” Tomi Lahren, said while speaking with Fox & Friends on May 23 about having a drink thrown at her over the prior weekend, per PEOPLE. The experience left her both wet – and horrified. “At the end of the day, I’m a person too. I do get humiliated and embarrassed just like anyone else, but I’m tough. My family’s tough. We can handle it. I think that those that threw the water and were applauding and laughing about it wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making video of me.”

“I think looking back, those are the people that are going to be embarrassed by their actions. I think their parents raised them better,” she added. “Furthermore, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me. Is that the point that we got in this country, that you can’t disagree with somebody civilly without resorting to something like that? It’s really disheartening, but again, I’m tough, I can handle it.”

The “aggravated splashing” occurred on May 19 at the Union Restaurant in Minneapolis, per The Bast. As Tomi left the “hip-hop themed brunch,” a woman picked up a glass of water and did her best impression of a Real Housewife during a rowdy reunion special. “Literally the entire restaurant started cheering,” an eyewitness said, as a bouncer at the restaurant stepped in before things got out of hand. Chants of “F*ck Tomi” and “F*ck that b*tch” followed. While Tomi didn’t do anything to warrant the soaking, a witness said that a friend who was serving the Fox News pundit was “extremely rude and had a big attitude.”

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

Just in case anyone was confused why anyone would throw a glass a water on Tomi, Complex has a rundown of her “greatest hits:” she’s compared Black Lives Matters protestors with the KKK; after the Parkland shooting, she said the US doesn’t need gun control but, “more values…more morals…more faith, more God, more virtue”; said the March For Our Lives was “the first step to oppression and tyranny”; said “Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating [Colin Kapernick] with a ‘legacy’ award. This is how far we’ve fallen”; criticized Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III’s response to the State of The Union by calling him a “nasty little ginger” before making a transphobic comment involving Caitlyn Jenner; and bashed Obamacare when she was still on her parents’ insurance…which was only possible because of the Affordable Care Act. Oh, she also kicked her dog during an interview for “chewing loudly” during an interview.