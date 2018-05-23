‘Survivor’: History Is Made 36 Seasons In As Final Vote Ends In A Tie For The 1st Time Ever

Thirty six seasons in and ‘Survivor’ is still making history! In the ‘Ghost Island’ finale, the final vote came down to a TIE for the first time ever. So, WTF happens then?!

Wendell Holland Jr. and Domenick Abbate were aligned since day one of Survivor: Ghost Island, and they made it all the way to the end of the game together. During the May 23 finale, Wendell, Dom and Laurel Johnson made one final plea to the jury about why they should win the game, and the vote showed just how neck-in-neck Dom and Wendell were: It was a tie. Yup — for the very first time in Survivor history, the final vote needed to go to a TIEBREAKER. 18 years after the first season premiered, this show is still keeping things fresh!

Well, we finally got to see what happens when there’s a tie at final tribal: The finalist who isn’t part of the tie gets to make the decision. So, that left the vote in Laurel’s hands. She wound up picking Wendell to win the $1 million, although she admitted afterward that it was a near-impossible decision. However, viewers were not all that surprised by her pick: After all, Wendell and Laurel formed a super close bond in the game, and proved their loyalty to each other week after week. At the final five, Wendell even made sure everyone knew how close he and Laurel were by giving her his extra immunity necklace to guarantee her a spot in the final four.

A tie at the end was the perfect finish to Dom and Wendell’s story. Throughout the game, they were constantly one-upping each other. If one won immunity, the other made a bold move at tribal. If one found a hidden immunity idol, the other found a hidden immunity idol. And so on. When they both made the final three, it was impossible to guess who would win…and the jury clearly couldn’t agree either.

People always ask how anyone still watches Survivor…and this is why. 36 seasons in, and something completely new has happened. Who knows what could come out of the seasons to come?!