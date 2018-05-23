Sterling Brown: Shocking Video Of NBA Star Being Tasered By Police Over A Parking Violation
This is why NFL players want to take knees! Shocking police bodycam video has been released showing NBA star Sterling Brown being thrown to the ground and tasered over a minor parking violation.
This is just unacceptable and shameful. Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown was tasered and arrested over a minor parking violation in January by white police officers. Now the PD bodycam video has been released showing how the cops dramatically escalated a calm and simple situation into one in which Sterling was wrestled to the ground by multiple officers who were yelling for a taser, finally zapping the NBA star who can be heard screaming out in pain. Milwaukee’s police chief made the understatement of the year when he said that his officers “acted inappropriately” and were disciplined but not fired.
Sterling, 23, had parked his vehicle across two handicapped spaces outside a Milwaukee Walgreens when police approached him. The video shows that he was in no way combative or did anything to provoke a response out of officers. One asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and he responded that he was holding something. At that point at least five officers pounce on him and wrestle the 6’6″ shooting guard to the ground and begin yelling wildly for a taser. He was arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer, though no charges were ever filed.
“It was a disturbing video when I saw it, and I know that the police chief feels the same way,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference. The Bucks organization had much stronger words, saying in a statement that “The abuse and intimidation that Sterling experienced at the hands of Milwaukee Police was shameful and inexcusable. Sterling has our full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability. Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated case. It shouldn’t require an incident involving a professional athlete to draw attention to the fact that vulnerable people in our communities have experienced similar, and even worse, treatment.”
It concluded, “Incidents like this remind us of the injustices that persist. As an organization, we will support Sterling and build on our work with local leaders and organizations to foster safe neighborhoods and better our community.” Ironically, on the same day the video of the officers tasering Sterling was released, the NFL has banned players for taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality towards communities of color. What Sterling went through is the reason they’re doing it!
Sterling responded with his own statement to the video’s release, saying ” My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody. What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked. This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future.”
He then mentioned the names of numerous unarmed black men killed at the hands of police. “The common denominator in all of these situations has been racism towards the minority community, the abuse of power, and the lack of accountability for officers involved. The lack of repercussions for the police officers involved in so many of these cases is offensive. This is a slap in the face to the victims’ families and communities.” He added “Black men shouldn’t have to have their guard up and instantly be on the defensive when seeing a police officer, but it’s our reality and a real problem. There must be mutual respect and both sides have to figure out how to accomplish this.”