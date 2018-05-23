Olivia Munn Denies She Caused Aaron Rodgers’ Family Rift: They Were Already Estranged

Everyone owes Olivia Munn an apology. Many blamed her for breaking up Aaron Rodgers and his family, but she claims they were feuding long before she started dating the NFL star.

“Um, I will say, that it’s interesting,” Olivia Munn, 37, said when speaking to Andy Cohen on the May 23 episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, after Andy brought up the reports that she caused Aaron Rodgers, 34, to become estranged from his family. “I met one brother, who was on The Bachelorette, [Jordan Rodgers, 29]. I was friendly with Jordan and I met the parents only a couple of times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for eight months before we started dating.”

So, there you go. The Rodgers family was already in turmoil long before Olivia came into the picture. She even says that she encouraged Aaron to try and make amends. “I remember my last day on The Newsroom, when I was filming The Newsroom, I spend the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have a honest conversation with his parents – we just kind of bullet pointed stuff – and they had a really nice conversation. Then, they started coming out during my first year in Green Bay, in 2014 and then, it just – you know. …I just think it’s really important to try and mend things in a family.”

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success.” When she elaborated on that, she pointed out how her family’s dreams are connected to her acting career, while Aaron’s family – his father is a sports chiropractor and Jordan tried for the NFL – is involved in football. “At the end of the day, there are a lot of complications and neither side of the road are clean, but I do think it’s not okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and throw dirt in his face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Olivia and Aaron began dating in 2014, which was the last time Aaron reportedly spoke to his parents. So, when Jordan thrust the drama into the spotlight during his appearance on The Bachelorette, manly blamed her. “A lot of people have family issues,” Aaron said in August 2017, five months after he and Olivia called it off. “I’m not the only one that does. It needs to be handled the right way.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely….it’s difficult,” he also said. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work, and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.” Since ending things with Olivia, Aaron has moved on to a new relationship with soon-to-be-retired racecar driver Danica Patrick.