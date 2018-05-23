Nara Almeida, 24: Young Brazilian Blogger Dies After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

So heartbreaking! Beautiful Brazilian social media influencer Nara Almeida has died at just 24-years-old after battling stomach cancer for less than a year. We’ve got the sad details.

This is just devastating. Stunning Brazilian social media influencer Nara Almeida has lost her battle with stomach cancer at the young age of 24. Her boyfriend Pedro Rocha shared the heartbreaking news to her fans after she passed away on May 21, with a gorgeous black and white photo of the couple before her illness. “Unfortunately Nara passed away last night, after so much fighting I wanted to have her forever, but she deserved to rest,” Pedro wrote in Portuguese.

“Her death leaves a huge void in my heart, but it will live forever within me, it will always be my inspiration, making me see the world in a better way. I’m sure she will continue transmitting her strength to many people, because that was her goal. Rest in peace, my love,” he shared.

Nara was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August of 2017. She kept her 4.6 million Instagram followers updated on her condition, with the latest news coming on April 24 when she celebrated that she was finally approved for a new course of treatment. Under a pic of her raising her hand in celebration from her hospital bed, she wrote in Portuguese “Today begins a new phase in my fight against cancer. Finally I’ll take the first dose of immunotherapy!! After many tests and a lot of preparation my doctors found a medicine that will do me really well and I have the chance to save my life.”

She noted that it was expensive and she fought the government hard to get the approval to recieve it, but was so grateful. “God knows the emotion that was when I had the confirmation that they would really help save my life, ONLY GRATITUDE !! Now let’s hope this drug has a wonderful effect and I get rid of this disease and end this suffering,” she continued. Sadly it doesn’t sound like the treatment worked, or it didn’t get to her in time to save her life.

Prior to her diagnosis, Nara was a gorgeous fashion and beauty blogger, showing off her incredible sense of style as well as her amazing figure. She was wildly popular in Brazil, but her young life took such a quick turn last August, when she was diagnosed with cancer. In the months that followed she was open and honest with her battle against the disease and became an inspiration to so many.