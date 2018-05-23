Meghan Markle Sporting New Diamond Tennis Bracelet: A $26K Cartier Wedding Gift From Pince Harry?

Did Prince Harry just make Meghan Markle the luckiest woman in the world AGAIN by gifting her a stunning diamond bracelet? Get a close-up look at this majorly expensive ice!

The royal wedding is over, but it looks like Meghan Markle is still sporting “something new.” The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sported a brand new Cartier diamond tennis bracelet during her first outing as a royal on May 22, and it has fans wondering — is this a luxe wedding present from new husband Prince Harry? It appears to be the Cartier “Essential Lines” Bracelet, which costs a whopping $26,000! The delicate bracelet is white gold and set with 61 brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling 3.34 carats!

It’s unclear if this is actually a new piece courtesy of Harry, but she did only debut it shortly after the wedding, at father-in-law Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday party. Harry would be keeping with tradition by gifting his new wife a piece of jewelry on their wedding night. That’s what Prince Charles did after marrying Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. He gave her a stunning emerald-cut aquamarine ring, which Meghan wore for their wedding reception. Something old and something borrowed! Diana actually specified in her will that Harry and brother Prince William would inherit all her jewelry to one day give to their future wives. Diana did own a similar-looking diamond tennis bracelet, so perhaps this was another gift from mother-in-law to daughter-in-law?

Even without the bracelet, Meghan’s outfit for her Duchess debut was pure magic. She dazzled at the party in a blush pink, demure dress with sheer sleeves and a matching hat. Keeping things Queen Elizabeth-friendly, she wore a pair of sheer, blush stockings and a pair of heels. It’s a great example of how conservative clothing can still be beautiful! She’s about to become as big of a style icon as Kate Middleton.