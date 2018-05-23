Kylie Jenner Suffers Pregnancy Scare 3 Months After Giving Birth To Stormi — Did Travis Freak Out?

Yikes! Less than 3 months after giving birth to baby Stormi, Kylie Jenner suffered a pregnancy scare. Find out how Travis Scott reacted to the news, here!

Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner, 20, thought she was pregnant again, only several weeks after giving birth to Stormi Webster. And she was totally "freaked" out over the news. "Kylie had a total pregnancy scare that really freaked her out. Travis [Scott] was super excited to have another kid right away, but Kylie was totally upset over the idea of being pregnant again so quickly. She has been so relieved to get her body back after the last year, so she is not ready to go through it all again so soon after giving birth to Stormi," a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We previously learned that it was a big deal for Kylie to get her pre-baby body back as quickly as possible after giving birth, so we’re not surprised to hear how shocked she was upon the scare. But that also doesn’t mean she’s not open to having more kids with Travis. “Kylie wants a lot of kids, but was far from prepared for it to happen again right away. Kylie thought that it must be some miracle for her to get pregnant again so soon after giving birth, but quickly realized it was only a false alarm. While she was relieved not to be having a baby again so soon, Travis however was totally disappointed and heartbroken,” our source adds.

Poor Travis. It sounds like the 26-year-old got super excited over the potential news. On a positive note, however, at least Kylie knows he wants more children with her in the future! Right?