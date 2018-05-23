Kylie Jenner Shows Off Hot Post-Baby Body In $28 Dress

Dangerous curves ahead! Kylie showed off her favorite new dress on Instagram on May 23, and it’s less than $30! It can be your go-to for summer!

“Left my designer for this @FashionNova fit,” Kylie Jenner, 20, wrote next to her seductive photo. She’s laying on a couch in the photo, showing off the Fashion Nova Jacklyn Off Shoulder Mini Dress in Oatmeal, which is only $27.99! The ribbed, off the shoulder dress is 94 percent cotton, and also comes in black, yellow, light pink and light blue. The dress hits just above the knee and has button detailing down the front.

Kourtney Kardashian, Cardi B, Becky G, Adrienne Bailon, Amber Rose, and many more! They have dresses, jeans, Fashion Nova is a huge destination for celebs. Their clothes have also been spotted on stars like, and many more! They have dresses, jeans, shoes, rompers, swimwear, lingerie and more ! And the prices are amazing! Kylie actually had fans questioning she was pregnant in this white Fashion Nova dress she posted back in October. Kylie has been posting a ton of pics wearing form-fitting clothes in the past couple of months. Guess she’s feeling good about that post-baby body!

Kylie gave birth in February to baby Stormi. Now, she’s back to business, opening another Kylie Cosmetics pop up store — this one in San Francisco! There will do doubt be a huge line when it opens! We can’t wait to see more of her summer launches!