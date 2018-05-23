Kim Kardashian Takes North & Saint For Fun-Filled Day At Disneyland As Kanye Finishes Album

Kim Kardashian treated her 2 older kids with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth — and they seemed to love every minute of it! See the adorable pics here and watch Kim’s sweet Snapchat videos!

Kim Kardashian, 37, totally stuck out while roaming around Disneyland with her family on May 22. With kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, in tow, the star rocked a crazy-bright yellow jacket that instantly set her apart from the crowd. While baby Chicago West, 4 months, did not seem to be at the park, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was photographed joining in on the fun with HER kids — as well as North’s BFF Ryan Nguyen. Talk about a fun-filled family affair!

Kim was photographed holding Saint as well as riding the carousel with him, which she captured on Snapchat. She also posted a clip with North of the two of them riding the “It’s a Small World” ride. “Hey, Minnie!” she said in the short vid, using the Minnie Mouse filter to give herself and her daughter the Disney character’s signature red polka dot bow and ears. The mom-of-three appeared to be having just as much fun as her kiddos!

In addition to her neon jacket, Kim wore skin-tight grey bicycle shorts with sneakers and slouchy socks. Her dark hair was styled down and straight. Earlier in the day, Kim shared an adorable new photo of Saint cuddling baby Chi, and it was completely heart-melting! “Sometimes we all need hugs,” the KKW Beauty co-founder captioned the sweet pic.

Kim has spoken out before about how much Saint loves his new baby sister, and it’s obvious these two will be BFFs! “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year. “I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her. He jumps in her crib!” How precious is that?

While Kim and the kids lived it up at Disney, Kanye West, 40, was busy at work. The rapper has been holed up in the mountains of Wyoming putting the finishing touches on his album, which due out on May 25. He’s reportedly rented a secluded home that’s literally on the top of a mountain! Hey, whatever gets your creative juices flowing!